Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
$50+GST / month

RealBeer.co.nz

50L Kettle, Mash Tun, and Coil - NELSON - $600

Price reduction to $600

Kettle 50L

Has one phase power element 2500W. Bulk valve at the bottom nice and low. Weldless rubber gasket fittings. Insulated exterior (bottom and sides). Has lid. Cost $307 new. 4.6Kg - 420mm high - 510mm wide.

Mash tun 50L

Classic false bottom type that picks fluid up and runs it out to a bulk valve. Features a proper sparging ring around the top which get its input from another bulk valve. Weldless rubber gasket fittings. Insulated exterior (bottom, sides, and lid). Has lid. Holds temp really well for 60 minutes. Cost $396 new. 5.5Kg - 420mm high - 490mm wide.

Coil

Stainless. Really nice long input hose with a washing machine style threaded end. Output end is shorter but still has good reach. Cost $100 new. 1.7Kg - 400mm high - 300mm wide.

Extras

Electric jug and 2 x wash tubs for cleaning. I'll have a look around and see if there is anything else I can throw in as well. Will provide copies of my BeerSmith recipes and notes if wanted. Bound to be something else I'm not using.

I own it all first hand from new. Less than 20 brews have gone through this
system! It's all in really good working order. Funny that - it's made of
stainless steel. I certainly got what I paid for. Being extremely pedantic with
sanitation, I've always cleaned, sanitised and dried after each use etc. I had
some cheap pipe clamps rust out on me a year or so back which I replaced. The
weldless fittings have been quite good for detailed cleaning and thread tape
refreshing with no leaks. Handles on the two pots are excellent carrying the load.
This kit has always been used indoors and in a commercial kitchen for half that
time - no rough outdoors brewing. I've just done a full thread tape refresh and rubber/seal check. Have also touched up a bunch of duct tape holding the insulation onto both.

Photos...

Views: 247

Attachments:

Reply to This

Replies to This Discussion

Permalink Reply by Matt Downer on July 25, 2019 at 4:38pm

Just decided on pricing. Offers over $650. This excludes your shipping costs. I've added measurements and weight of each item if you do need to calculate shipping.

Permalink Reply by Matt Downer on October 2, 2019 at 7:51am

Another update! I have just completed a big thread tape refresh so it is nice and fresh and tight for the next guy...

Permalink Reply by Rhyno on November 24, 2019 at 10:30am

This still available?

Permalink Reply by Matt Downer on December 9, 2019 at 2:34pm

Reduced to $600

Permalink Reply by Matt Downer on November 24, 2019 at 3:06pm
Yep, still here.
Permalink Reply by Matt Downer on December 9, 2019 at 2:35pm

Have reduced the price for it all down to $600

RSS

Help Fund This Site

FRESH LIQUID YEAST!!!

DIRECT FROM THE LAB

AMAZING VIABILITY

ORDER DEADLINE
MAY 2019
Download Catalogue

Luke's Beer+

Post IPA Beerpocalypes

Malthouse’s West Coast IPA Challenge outgrows venue

Taranaki’s regional Society of Beer Advocates (Soba)...

[WARNING] Craft Beer in Crisis?

Gin is the new IPA

Four Of A Kind – Epic Armageddon’s Winning Hand

Over 400 different beers and ciders from 83 brewers were...

Who Are These NZ Breweries Entering World Beer Cup?

"Making batches of beer with a single hop “rarely yields a beer that could be an actual ongoing..."

Retailers are reporting a big jump in sales and Trade Me says...

Events

Top Content 

1 NZ limits to annual home brew production?

NZ limits to annual home brew production?
2 Beer Infection - Ongoing

Beer Infection - Ongoing
3 Avoid kegresources.co.nz at all cost!

Avoid kegresources.co.nz at all cost!
4 stainless steel mesh

stainless steel mesh
5 Still bad Panhead brews out there

Still bad Panhead brews out there

© 2019   Created by nzbrewer.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service