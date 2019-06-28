50L Kettle, Mash Tun, and Coil - NELSON - $600

Price reduction to $600

Kettle 50L

Has one phase power element 2500W. Bulk valve at the bottom nice and low. Weldless rubber gasket fittings. Insulated exterior (bottom and sides). Has lid. Cost $307 new. 4.6Kg - 420mm high - 510mm wide.

Mash tun 50L

Classic false bottom type that picks fluid up and runs it out to a bulk valve. Features a proper sparging ring around the top which get its input from another bulk valve. Weldless rubber gasket fittings. Insulated exterior (bottom, sides, and lid). Has lid. Holds temp really well for 60 minutes. Cost $396 new. 5.5Kg - 420mm high - 490mm wide.

Coil

Stainless. Really nice long input hose with a washing machine style threaded end. Output end is shorter but still has good reach. Cost $100 new. 1.7Kg - 400mm high - 300mm wide.

Extras

Electric jug and 2 x wash tubs for cleaning. I'll have a look around and see if there is anything else I can throw in as well. Will provide copies of my BeerSmith recipes and notes if wanted. Bound to be something else I'm not using.

I own it all first hand from new. Less than 20 brews have gone through this

system! It's all in really good working order. Funny that - it's made of

stainless steel. I certainly got what I paid for. Being extremely pedantic with

sanitation, I've always cleaned, sanitised and dried after each use etc. I had

some cheap pipe clamps rust out on me a year or so back which I replaced. The

weldless fittings have been quite good for detailed cleaning and thread tape

refreshing with no leaks. Handles on the two pots are excellent carrying the load.

This kit has always been used indoors and in a commercial kitchen for half that

time - no rough outdoors brewing. I've just done a full thread tape refresh and rubber/seal check. Have also touched up a bunch of duct tape holding the insulation onto both.

Photos...