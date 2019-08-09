Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
2019 Hawke’s Bay Open Competition!

We are excited to announce that the Hawke’s Bay Amateur Winemakers and Brewers Club will be hosting an OPEN Competition for all amateur Brewers and Winemakers.

Competition Date: 24th August 2019.

Entries $2 per bottle and close 10am Saturday 17th August 2019.

See our the club website for more details and to download the entry form...

https://www.wine-and-beer-hb.org.nz/2019/08/06/2019-hawkes-bay-comp...

