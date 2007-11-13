What are you brewing?

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Since this is the most popular thread on the RealBeer.co.nz forum I thought I would start it here just to see what happens

Permalink Reply by Michael on March 8, 2020 at 1:18pm
5.32 kg Gladfield American Ale Malt (2.5 SRM) Grain 1 81.6 %
0.51 kg Caramunich Malt (56.0 SRM) Grain 2 7.8 %
0.23 kg Cara-Pils/Dextrine (2.0 SRM) Grain 3 3.5 %
0.23 kg Caramunich III (Weyermann) (71.0 SRM) Grain 4 3.5 %
0.23 kg Melanoiden Malt (20.0 SRM) Grain 5

3.5 %
12.00 g Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - First Wort 60.0 min Hop 6 16.6 IBUs
35.00 g Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - Boil 15.0 min Hop 7 21.9 IBUs
35.00 g Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - Boil 10.0 min Hop 8 16.0 IBUs
35.00 g Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - Boil 5.0 min Hop 9 8.8 IBUs
35.00 g Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - Boil 1.0 min Hop 10 1.9 IBUs
85.00 g Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - Dry Hop 4.0 Days Hop 12 0.0 IBUs

2Pk US04

23L

EstOG 1.057

EstFG  1.016

65.2IBU

Permalink Reply by Michael on March 26, 2020 at 8:06am

I kegged and tasted this beer yesterday.

I really like it. With all of the late addition hops, and the bit at first wort, it does not have any astringency.

Although I think the Crystal Malt sweetness is carrying the hop flavour, I may drop it down a wee bit next time as it tastes a touch sweet for me. My wife likes it, which is saying something as she does not like the bitterness I usually love.

The North WLG brewers know how much I like to slam the hops on. :)

Permalink Reply by Michael on Friday

Thoughts?

Centenial_IPA_10_April_2020
American IPA (21 A)

Equipment: Pot and Cooler (10 Gal/37.8 L) - All Grain
Efficiency: 62.00 %
Est Mash Efficiency: 71.4 %

Ingredients
Amt Name Type # %/IBU
7.48 kg Gladfield Ale Malt (3.0 SRM) Grain 1 93.7 %
0.25 kg Gladfield Dark Crystal Malt (96.4 SRM) Grain 2 3.1 %
0.25 kg Special Roast (50.0 SRM) Grain 3 3.1 %

Hops
35.00 g Centennial [9.70 %] - First Wort Hop 4 28.4 IBUs
40.00 g Centennial [10.00 %] - Boil 20.0 min Hop 5 21.0 IBUs
35.00 g Centennial [9.70 %] - Boil 1.0 min Hop 6 1.3 IBUs

Yeast
2.0 pkg SafAle English Ale (DCL/Fermentis #S-04) [23.66 ml]

Est Original Gravity: 1.062 SG
Est Final Gravity: 1.015 SG
Estimated Alcohol by Vol: 6.1 %
Bitterness: 50.6 IBUs
Est Color: 10.5 SRM

Measured Original Gravity: 1.060 SG

Mash Name: Single Infusion, Medium Body, Batch Sparge

Permalink Reply by jt on Saturday

Hey Michael, I'm not that keen on S04 - do you like it or can't find S05 ?

Plenty of in hops there, just surprised you're not dry hopping it too :-)

Cheers!

Permalink Reply by Michael 1 hour ago

I have been playing with S04 lately, as I like how it floculates nicely. However, I have found that it seems to squash my hops. Maybe it just tastes that way as it does not attenuate as well as s05 or Wy1056.

In the future, I will likely do this again with Wy1056 that I harvested on a previous batch.

The only reason I did not dry hop is because I reckoned I could use that same 100g on another brew instead of a dry hop The local brew shops are slammed now that some are shipping again, and I do not know how fast I can get more hops.

On the bright side, I hit all of my numbers on this brew!

