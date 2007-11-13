What are you brewing?

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
|5.32 kg
|Gladfield American Ale Malt (2.5 SRM)
|Grain
|1
|81.6 %
|0.51 kg
|Caramunich Malt (56.0 SRM)
|Grain
|2
|7.8 %
|0.23 kg
|Cara-Pils/Dextrine (2.0 SRM)
|Grain
|3
|3.5 %
|0.23 kg
|Caramunich III (Weyermann) (71.0 SRM)
|Grain
|4
|3.5 %
|0.23 kg
|Melanoiden Malt (20.0 SRM)
|Grain
|5
|
3.5 %
|12.00 g
|Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - First Wort 60.0 min
|Hop
|6
|16.6 IBUs
|35.00 g
|Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - Boil 15.0 min
|Hop
|7
|21.9 IBUs
|35.00 g
|Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - Boil 10.0 min
|Hop
|8
|16.0 IBUs
|35.00 g
|Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - Boil 5.0 min
|Hop
|9
|8.8 IBUs
|35.00 g
|Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - Boil 1.0 min
|Hop
|10
|1.9 IBUs
|85.00 g
|Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - Dry Hop 4.0 Days
|Hop
|12
|0.0 IBUs
2Pk US04
23L
EstOG 1.057
EstFG 1.016
65.2IBU
I kegged and tasted this beer yesterday.
I really like it. With all of the late addition hops, and the bit at first wort, it does not have any astringency.
Although I think the Crystal Malt sweetness is carrying the hop flavour, I may drop it down a wee bit next time as it tastes a touch sweet for me. My wife likes it, which is saying something as she does not like the bitterness I usually love.
The North WLG brewers know how much I like to slam the hops on. :)
