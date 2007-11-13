What are you brewing?

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
|5.32 kg
|Gladfield American Ale Malt (2.5 SRM)
|Grain
|1
|81.6 %
|0.51 kg
|Caramunich Malt (56.0 SRM)
|Grain
|2
|7.8 %
|0.23 kg
|Cara-Pils/Dextrine (2.0 SRM)
|Grain
|3
|3.5 %
|0.23 kg
|Caramunich III (Weyermann) (71.0 SRM)
|Grain
|4
|3.5 %
|0.23 kg
|Melanoiden Malt (20.0 SRM)
|Grain
|5
|
3.5 %
|12.00 g
|Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - First Wort 60.0 min
|Hop
|6
|16.6 IBUs
|35.00 g
|Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - Boil 15.0 min
|Hop
|7
|21.9 IBUs
|35.00 g
|Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - Boil 10.0 min
|Hop
|8
|16.0 IBUs
|35.00 g
|Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - Boil 5.0 min
|Hop
|9
|8.8 IBUs
|35.00 g
|Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - Boil 1.0 min
|Hop
|10
|1.9 IBUs
|85.00 g
|Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - Dry Hop 4.0 Days
|Hop
|12
|0.0 IBUs
2Pk US04
23L
EstOG 1.057
EstFG 1.016
65.2IBU
I kegged and tasted this beer yesterday.
I really like it. With all of the late addition hops, and the bit at first wort, it does not have any astringency.
Although I think the Crystal Malt sweetness is carrying the hop flavour, I may drop it down a wee bit next time as it tastes a touch sweet for me. My wife likes it, which is saying something as she does not like the bitterness I usually love.
The North WLG brewers know how much I like to slam the hops on. :)
Thoughts?
Centenial_IPA_10_April_2020
American IPA (21 A)
Equipment: Pot and Cooler (10 Gal/37.8 L) - All Grain
Efficiency: 62.00 %
Est Mash Efficiency: 71.4 %
Ingredients
Amt Name Type # %/IBU
7.48 kg Gladfield Ale Malt (3.0 SRM) Grain 1 93.7 %
0.25 kg Gladfield Dark Crystal Malt (96.4 SRM) Grain 2 3.1 %
0.25 kg Special Roast (50.0 SRM) Grain 3 3.1 %
Hops
35.00 g Centennial [9.70 %] - First Wort Hop 4 28.4 IBUs
40.00 g Centennial [10.00 %] - Boil 20.0 min Hop 5 21.0 IBUs
35.00 g Centennial [9.70 %] - Boil 1.0 min Hop 6 1.3 IBUs
Yeast
2.0 pkg SafAle English Ale (DCL/Fermentis #S-04) [23.66 ml]
Est Original Gravity: 1.062 SG
Est Final Gravity: 1.015 SG
Estimated Alcohol by Vol: 6.1 %
Bitterness: 50.6 IBUs
Est Color: 10.5 SRM
Measured Original Gravity: 1.060 SG
Mash Name: Single Infusion, Medium Body, Batch Sparge
Hey Michael, I'm not that keen on S04 - do you like it or can't find S05 ?
Plenty of in hops there, just surprised you're not dry hopping it too :-)
Cheers!
