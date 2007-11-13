What are you brewing?

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Permalink Reply by Kevin Sharp on January 22, 2018 at 3:45pm

Target has very poor storability - alpha acids decline at about twice the rate as something like Warrior. Added to this, it's very difficult to buy current season Target in home brewing quantities. These people sell them but only as cones. I get pellets from the US in 1kg packs. I find that I can dial in the bittering over a couple of batches, adjusting with iso alpha drops if necessary. Then they'll keep for a year or two vac packed at -20degC.

Regarding the wheat, Roger Protz (via The Homebrewer's Recipe Database) suggests 4% Wheat Malt and 8% Torrified wheat in both Spitfire and Bishops Finger. In a later revision Roger suggest a total of 10% cereal adjuncts , but doesn't break down the individual components. Also Halcyon is suggested rather than Marris which gives a biscuit rather than a nutty touch. Both are too subtle for me, so I stick with whatever Pale Ale malt is on hand. He also suggests that both are dry hopped (presumably with Goldings), but that would be the cask version.

Permalink Reply by Peter Smith on January 22, 2018 at 4:22pm

Yeah the target freshness is missing in my recipe but otherwise its bloody close....

If only I could get some fresh uk hops...  Brambling Cross is another I would like to try fresh

Permalink Reply by Kevin Sharp on January 22, 2018 at 5:44pm

Even the commercial suppliers in the UK don't have fresher than 2016, but Hops Direct in Yakima have 2016 UK Target, Bramling and Savinjski at US$5 per pound.

Permalink Reply by Kevin Sharp on January 23, 2018 at 2:57pm

Are you sure it the Target that's missing? I just found the Michael Jackson Pocket Guide to Beer (6th Ed). That states that bottle conditioned Spitfire is dry hopped with EKG.  That would contribute to the spicy, dry finish that is characteristic of Kent Ales.

Permalink Reply by Julian Melville on January 23, 2018 at 9:00am

Finally got back on the brewing wagon after more than a year off, this time with temp control! This is another version of a hoppy XPA style recipe that has worked well in the past. Named in honour of Rocket Lab, and because I missed the launch while I was brewing it.

"Still Testing" (Golden Pash III)

25L into the fermenter
OG 1.052
FG 1.010
ABV 5.6%

60 min mash at 67C, 73C mashout, 60 min boil, 80C whirlpool 15 min

2t gypsum in the mash, 1t CaCl in the boil

US-05 rehydrated, ferment at 17C

3.6 kg Golden Promise
2.0 kg Vienna
0.5 kg Wheat malt

20g Centennial at 60 min
25g each Mosaic & Citra just before flameout
25g each Mosaic, Citra, Nelson Sauvin at 80C whirlpool
50g each Mosaic & Citra, 25g each Sauvin & Kohatu dry hop

Permalink Reply by Peter Smith on January 23, 2018 at 2:19pm

Julian,  I made this beer and its now in keg.

I dry hopped with 50g US Cascade, its a good base beer, going to rebrew and use Mosaic / Citra / Rakau late as you have above,   keen to try a pint of your brew.    I am also going to use 1272 in the rebrew, you have to try my spitfire clone.

Permalink Reply by Julian Melville on January 23, 2018 at 3:13pm

That looks great - yep I'll sing out when this is done.

Permalink Reply by Peter Smith on March 31, 2019 at 5:55pm

Whakatu Golden Ale....    as thats what I had, so hot hard to get wort cooll.....

Permalink Reply by Rhyno on April 2, 2019 at 9:30pm

First brew for years, in the fermentor now and hoping to bottle this weekend so I can get onto my next one :)

BCS Bitter, will be interesting what it turns out like

This one is next I found online, hopefully shouldn't have any issues with it. 


Permalink Reply by Ben Frazer on September 11, 2019 at 2:29pm

One of my favourite beers going round at the moment is Lakeman Hairy Hop.  Would love to have a crack at brewing something that tastes very similar to this.  Any thoughts anyone might have on grain bill and hop schedule would be hugely appreciated.

Permalink Reply by Michael 39 minutes ago
5.32 kg Gladfield American Ale Malt (2.5 SRM) Grain 1 81.6 %
0.51 kg Caramunich Malt (56.0 SRM) Grain 2 7.8 %
0.23 kg Cara-Pils/Dextrine (2.0 SRM) Grain 3 3.5 %
0.23 kg Caramunich III (Weyermann) (71.0 SRM) Grain 4 3.5 %
0.23 kg Melanoiden Malt (20.0 SRM) Grain 5

3.5 %
12.00 g Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - First Wort 60.0 min Hop 6 16.6 IBUs
35.00 g Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - Boil 15.0 min Hop 7 21.9 IBUs
35.00 g Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - Boil 10.0 min Hop 8 16.0 IBUs
35.00 g Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - Boil 5.0 min Hop 9 8.8 IBUs
35.00 g Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - Boil 1.0 min Hop 10 1.9 IBUs
85.00 g Mosaic (HBC 369) [13.00 %] - Dry Hop 4.0 Days Hop 12 0.0 IBUs

2Pk US04

23L

EstOG 1.057

EstFG  1.016

65.2IBU

