Beer Gear On Trademe

Although it would probably turn into a nightmare :)
Couple of nice 3-tier setups down in the south island for those mainlanders here.
- Semi electric setup, with SS insulated mashtun
https://www.trademe.co.nz/home-living/lifestyle/home-brewing/brewin...
- Genuine Farra 60L 3-tier rig, with s/s conical fermentor (I remember drooling over these rigs back in the day)
https://www.trademe.co.nz/home-living/lifestyle/home-brewing/brewin...
