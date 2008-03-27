Beer Gear On Trademe

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Good mill here for someone whos making decent volumes http://www.trademe.co.nz/business-farming-industry/industrial/other...
Resurrecting an old thread.
Electric Brewery Control panel setup. Really good price, can vouch for the seller as well. Top bloke
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a.aspx?id=2517851546&tm=email&et=...
That looks like it could be an epic bargain, I have one but someone here should jump on this.
I would love to, but I am a couple years away from going Electric, and I have been spending WAY to much on brewing over the last year
Quite tempting. I already have an electric HLT and boil kettle, as well as a pump.
I *might* just go backwards a little bit though and go with a Guten or Grainfather, as I am getting too old for all of the lifting and cleaning now.
Nothing wrong with a Grainfather from what I hear.
Nice and simple.
For some reason, I love to do things the hard way
I recently bought a grainfather to simplify my brewday, its great.. less lifting, cleaning and smaller footprint, and the build quality is good for the price
I am right on the line whether it will be a guten or grainfather.
Is the build quality that much better on the grainfather?
I dont know anything about the guten, never seen one advertised or in person or in the shops, maybe you being in wellington could find shops with them and compare? The grainfather is very popular, that says alot, there parts and upgrades are easily found, and its a nz company, i guess it comes down to cost
One of JoKing's old setups by the looks.
If one were to make the step to pro, how much more kit would you need?
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a.aspx?id=2531309669&tm=email&et=...
That is so tempting! JoKing made my first brew pot and a BIAB bag for me back when he was doing homebrew supply.
