Beer Gear On Trademe

Good mill here for someone whos making decent volumes http://www.trademe.co.nz/business-farming-industry/industrial/other...
Resurrecting an old thread.
Electric Brewery Control panel setup. Really good price, can vouch for the seller as well. Top bloke
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a.aspx?id=2517851546&tm=email&et=...
That looks like it could be an epic bargain, I have one but someone here should jump on this.
I would love to, but I am a couple years away from going Electric, and I have been spending WAY to much on brewing over the last year
Quite tempting. I already have an electric HLT and boil kettle, as well as a pump.
I *might* just go backwards a little bit though and go with a Guten or Grainfather, as I am getting too old for all of the lifting and cleaning now.
Nothing wrong with a Grainfather from what I hear.
Nice and simple.
For some reason, I love to do things the hard way
I recently bought a grainfather to simplify my brewday, its great.. less lifting, cleaning and smaller footprint, and the build quality is good for the price
