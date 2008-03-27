Beer Gear On Trademe

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Permalink Reply by Nicholas Jones on May 30, 2016 at 10:13am

Good mill here for someone whos making decent volumes http://www.trademe.co.nz/business-farming-industry/industrial/other...

Permalink Reply by Rhyno on February 4, 2020 at 6:37am

Resurrecting an old thread.

Electric Brewery Control panel setup. Really good price, can vouch for the seller as well. Top bloke

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a.aspx?id=2517851546&tm=email&et=... 

Permalink Reply by Barry on February 4, 2020 at 8:17pm

That looks like it could be an epic bargain, I have one but someone here should jump on this.

Permalink Reply by Rhyno on February 5, 2020 at 5:55am

I would love to, but I am a couple years away from going Electric, and I have been spending WAY to much on brewing over the last year

Permalink Reply by Michael on February 5, 2020 at 8:29am

Quite tempting. I already have an electric HLT and boil kettle, as well as a pump.

I *might* just go backwards a little bit though and go with a Guten or Grainfather, as I am getting too old for all of the lifting and cleaning now.

Permalink Reply by Rhyno on February 5, 2020 at 6:24pm

Nothing wrong with a Grainfather from what I hear.

Nice and simple.

For some reason, I love to do things the hard way

Permalink Reply by jamis on Friday

I recently bought a grainfather to simplify my brewday, its great.. less lifting, cleaning and smaller footprint, and the build quality is good for the price

Permalink Reply by Michael on Saturday

I am right on the line whether it will be a guten or grainfather. 

Is the build quality that much better on the grainfather?

Permalink Reply by jamis 1 hour ago

I dont know anything about the guten, never seen one advertised or in person or in the shops, maybe you being in wellington could find shops with them and compare? The  grainfather is very popular, that  says alot, there parts and upgrades are easily found, and its a nz company, i guess it comes down to cost

