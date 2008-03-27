Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Beer Gear On Trademe

Seen something on Trademe that others maybe interested in...post it here

Permalink Reply by Nicholas Jones on May 30, 2016 at 10:13am

Good mill here for someone whos making decent volumes http://www.trademe.co.nz/business-farming-industry/industrial/other...

Permalink Reply by Rhyno yesterday

Resurrecting an old thread.

Electric Brewery Control panel setup. Really good price, can vouch for the seller as well. Top bloke

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a.aspx?id=2517851546&tm=email&et=... 

Permalink Reply by Barry 23 hours ago

That looks like it could be an epic bargain, I have one but someone here should jump on this.

Permalink Reply by Rhyno 13 hours ago

I would love to, but I am a couple years away from going Electric, and I have been spending WAY to much on brewing over the last year

Permalink Reply by Michael 11 hours ago

Quite tempting. I already have an electric HLT and boil kettle, as well as a pump.

I *might* just go backwards a little bit though and go with a Guten or Grainfather, as I am getting too old for all of the lifting and cleaning now.

Permalink Reply by Rhyno 1 hour ago

Nothing wrong with a Grainfather from what I hear.

Nice and simple.

For some reason, I love to do things the hard way

